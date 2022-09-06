Try These Homemade Conditioners For Shinny Hairs
New Delhi: Conditioning is a method of keeping your hair moisturized and keeping it feeling silky soft and frizz-free. But, using one chemical after another may not be great for your hair. Yes, believe it or not, you can create hair conditioners at home. Soft and creamy, they improve the health and texture of your hair and keep a check on those flyaways.
Honey and olive oil conditioner
Honey and olive oil are natural conditioners. Hence, it is a given that together, they can create the best product for softening and nourishing your hair. It also helps prevent dandruff.
Method:
- Take 2 tablespoons of honey
- Take 4 tablespoons of olive oil
- Take a shower cap
- Mix olive oil and honey to create a smooth mix
- Apply in sections
- Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave on for 30 minutes
- Rinse off with a sulfate-free shampoo
- Apply a regular conditioner if you want
Use twice a month for the best results
Eggs and olive oil conditioner
the egg is known to be an amazing ingredient when it comes to deep conditioning hair and giving it the essential proteins for optimum health and shine.
Method:
- Take 2 egg yolks
- Take around 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- Mix the two to create a paste
- Add some water to make it easier to apply
- Part your hair into sections and apply
- Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave for an hour or two
- Rinse off with a sulfate-free shampoo, using cold water
- Follow up with a normal hair conditioner
Use once a week for the best results
Coconut oil conditioner
Coconut oil is rich in fatty acids that penetrate hair deep enough to nourish your mane from within. Plus, its prolonged usage is known to have wondrous effects on the hair.
Method:
- Take around 3 tablespoons of coconut oil and heat it
- Take one hot towel and wring the hot water out
- Massage the oil from scalp to tip
- Wrap your hair with the steaming towel Let sit for 45 minutes
- Rinse off using a sulfate-free shampoo, with cold water Follow up with a normal hair conditioner
Use twice a week for best results
Baking soda conditioner
Baking soda has antifungal properties that take care of any bacterial infection on the scalp. Further, it cleans every scrap of dirt and grime from the scalp, making it healthy and thus preventing any infection from occurring.
Method:
- Take around one-fourth cup of baking soda
- Take half a cup of normal hair conditioner
- Mix the two to form a paste
- Apply this on the hair in sections
- Cover your hair with a plastic bag or a shower cap
- Rinse off using a sulfate-free shampoo, with cold water
- Follow up with a normal hair conditioner
- Use once a month for the best results
Banana conditioner
Bananas are extremely rich in silica, an ingredient which is not only helpful in reducing hair loss but also contributes towards making hair shinier. Yes, silica is a very good conditioning agent which makes hair soft and bouncy. Add some olive oil to the banana and you have the best deep conditioning recipe on your hands.
Method:
- Take 1 ripe banana
- Take around 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- Take 1 tablespoon of honey
- Mash and mix all to make a smooth mixture
- Apply completely on the hair, from root to tip
- Let sit for half an hour
- Rinse off using a sulfate-free shampoo, with cold water
- Follow up with a normal hair conditioner
- Use once a week for best results
Comments are closed.