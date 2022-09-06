Try These Homemade Conditioners For Shinny Hairs

New Delhi: Conditioning is a method of keeping your hair moisturized and keeping it feeling silky soft and frizz-free. But, using one chemical after another may not be great for your hair. Yes, believe it or not, you can create hair conditioners at home. Soft and creamy, they improve the health and texture of your hair and keep a check on those flyaways.

Honey and olive oil conditioner

Honey and olive oil are natural conditioners. Hence, it is a given that together, they can create the best product for softening and nourishing your hair. It also helps prevent dandruff.

Method:

Take 2 tablespoons of honey

Take 4 tablespoons of olive oil

Take a shower cap

Mix olive oil and honey to create a smooth mix

Apply in sections

Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave on for 30 minutes

Rinse off with a sulfate-free shampoo

Apply a regular conditioner if you want

Use twice a month for the best results

Eggs and olive oil conditioner

the egg is known to be an amazing ingredient when it comes to deep conditioning hair and giving it the essential proteins for optimum health and shine.

Method:

Take 2 egg yolks

Take around 2 tablespoons of olive oil

Mix the two to create a paste

Add some water to make it easier to apply

Part your hair into sections and apply

Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave for an hour or two

Rinse off with a sulfate-free shampoo, using cold water

Follow up with a normal hair conditioner

Use once a week for the best results

Coconut oil conditioner

Coconut oil is rich in fatty acids that penetrate hair deep enough to nourish your mane from within. Plus, its prolonged usage is known to have wondrous effects on the hair.

Method:

Take around 3 tablespoons of coconut oil and heat it

Take one hot towel and wring the hot water out

Massage the oil from scalp to tip

Wrap your hair with the steaming towel Let sit for 45 minutes

Rinse off using a sulfate-free shampoo, with cold water Follow up with a normal hair conditioner

Use twice a week for best results

Baking soda conditioner

Baking soda has antifungal properties that take care of any bacterial infection on the scalp. Further, it cleans every scrap of dirt and grime from the scalp, making it healthy and thus preventing any infection from occurring.

Method:

Take around one-fourth cup of baking soda

Take half a cup of normal hair conditioner

Mix the two to form a paste

Apply this on the hair in sections

Cover your hair with a plastic bag or a shower cap

Rinse off using a sulfate-free shampoo, with cold water

Follow up with a normal hair conditioner

Use once a month for the best results

Banana conditioner

Bananas are extremely rich in silica, an ingredient which is not only helpful in reducing hair loss but also contributes towards making hair shinier. Yes, silica is a very good conditioning agent which makes hair soft and bouncy. Add some olive oil to the banana and you have the best deep conditioning recipe on your hands.

Method: