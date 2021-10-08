Try These Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Stinky Armpits

New Delhi: Are you tired of stinky armpits? Then this article is for you. In this article, we have piled up some home remedies that will help you kill the armpit odour.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has antimicrobial properties. This can neutralize the environment in the underarm area and helps in the destruction of the odor-causing bacteria. Regular use of apple cider vinegar can also help in preventing the accumulation of bacteria.

What You Have To Do

Take some apple cider vinegar in a small bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in this and apply it directly to your underarms.

Iodine

Iodine has bactericidal and antiseptic properties (2). It can help in sterilizing your armpits and restoring their pH. This remedy can help in getting rid of foul-smelling underarms over time.

What You Have To Do

Take a few drops of iodine and apply it to both the underarms.

Scrub your underarms gently with a soft brush.

Leave the mixture on for about 3 minutes after scrubbing and then go ahead with your shower.

Use potato

Cut thin slices of potato and rub it on your underarms for 30 minutes. Wash it with water and your underarm smell will fade away.

Apply baking soda with lemon

Take two tablespoons of baking soda and mix it with one tablespoon lemon juice. Make a paste. Massage the mixture on your underarms for 10 minutes in a circular motion. Wash off with water.

Use tomato juice

Mix tomato juice with lemon juice. Apply the mixture for 10 minutes around your armpits and then wash it off with cold water.