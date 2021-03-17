Try These Home Remedies To Beat Anemia

Bhubaneswar: Anemia is a condition where your body is low on red blood cells. Healthy red blood cells are the main part of hemoglobin in your blood that binds the oxygen. This simply means that if you have a low red blood cell count or hemoglobin then the cells in your body may not get enough oxygen to function properly as a result of which you might feel tired and energy less most of the time.

There are many home remedies for anemia that one can bring into practice to manage the condition slightly better.

Here Are Some Natural Remedies for Anemia You Can Try

Increase Vitamin C intake

Anemia tends to weaken your immune system and thus, you may be more prone to infections and inflammatory diseases. Adequate doses of vitamin C can help fortify you from within and at the same time, it also helps in the absorption of iron. Dote on oranges or you can even have a glass of lemon water every day.

Yogurt with Turmeric

Those who were suffering from Kapha-type anemia should have a cup of yogurt twice a day, morning and afternoon, with a teaspoon of turmeric. In Kapha-type anemia, a person may experience swelling and the skin turns cold and clammy. This remedy helps in balancing the Kapha dosha in the body.

Eat more green vegetables

The high amounts of chlorophyll contained in green vegetables like spinach, celery, mustard greens, and broccoli is a good source of iron. Keep in mind that it’s best to have cooked spinach as raw the leaves contain oxalic acid with may prevent the absorption of iron in the body.

Drink up

Fresh beetroot or pomegranate juice acts as great blood builders and also blood purifiers. Beetroots are rich in folic acid you can team them up with apples or carrots. Pomegranates, on the other hand, are rich in iron and also other minerals like copper and potassium. Both these juices, if had regularly, can boost your energy levels by supporting healthy blood flow and make you feel more active.

Copper water

Copper water is considered very healthy in Ayurveda. Take water stored in a copper vessel overnight every morning. This helps in replenishing your body with natural minerals and is also known to be very good for treating hair loss.

Sesame seeds

Eating sesame seeds is another great way of increasing your iron intake, especially black sesame seeds. You can soak the sesame seeds in some water for two to three hours and then grind them into a paste. Have this with a teaspoon of honey every day.