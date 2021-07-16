Try These Home Remedies For Clear And Spotless Skin

New Delhi: Let’s admit that! Not everyone is blessed with shiny, radiant skin. That does not, though, mean it is a difficult feat to accomplish. Yeah, you’ll be glad to hear that it’s as simple as going to your kitchen to achieve perfect skin, and that’s where you’ll find the best ingredients to pamper your skin. Here are some home remedies that you can try for spotless skin:

Hydrate from the inside out!

The most important thing to do in the summer, not just for your body but for your skin too, is to drink lots of water and fluids. The summer heat can be very dehydrating, and you need to replenish these lost salts and fluids with summer fruits like watermelon and cucumber. Try eating a lot of citrus fruits too!

Make a homemade cleanser

Honey and gram flour cleanser is a great way to boost your skin’s health, with the absence of chemicals. Gram flour is a great exfoliant and very good for brightening the skin. Honey, on the other hand, is a natural moisturiser. Together, these two ingredients do a great job of cleansing your face!

Recipe: Combine honey and gram flour in a 2:1 ratio, and massage it onto your face. It’s best to use a circular motion to get all the dirt out. Then, wash it off with warm water.

A homemade summer moisturiser

You can make a great moisturiser at home with just aloe vera gel and water. Aloe vera is a great ingredient to use, as it cools your skin and has a soothing effect.

Recipe: Heat aloe vera gel and water on a stove, until it forms a cream-like texture. When it cools, store it in a tight container and use it as a moisturiser.

A coco-nutty facemask!

You can make a great homemade face mask with coconut water! It is excellent to drink in the summer but also to use on your skin. Coconut has properties that soothe the skin and is rich in minerals.

Recipe: Mix aloe vera gel into coconut water and apply it to your skin. When it dries, wash it off with warm water.

A de-tan pack

A simple yet effective recipe for helping with a summer tan is to use a combination of milk and saffron. Saffron provides a glow to your skin, while milk moisturises it.

Recipe: Half cup milk combined with two strands of saffron. Apply it to the tanned areas on your skin, and wash it off when it dries.