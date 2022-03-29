Try These Hair Care Remedies For Silky And Smooth Hair

New Delhi: Every woman dreams of having shiny, smooth and healthy locks. Hair that is frizzy, unruly, and lackluster is typical among women all over the world. However, many women are unaware that this is a problem that can be resolved. Your hair, too, can turn heads with the correct hair care routine in place. Here is a list of treatments that may help you improve the health of your hair and make it silkier, softer, and longer. Check them out!

Massage and rinse hair with coffee

Coffee has the ability to moisturise your hair, making it smoother and providing it with a natural shine. Apart from that, it also stimulates hair growth and prevents hair loss.

Directions:

Damp your hair with cold water and then massage it with cooled, brewed coffee. Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then rinse your hair with lukewarm water. You can also mix brewed coffee with your normal conditioner and apply it on the ends. Repeat this process once a week.

Use apple cider vinegar or beer

Both apple cider vinegar and beer have conditioning properties that will provide the required nourishment to your hair and smoothen them. Apple cider vinegar is rich in vitamins and minerals, which also helps with dandruff. Whereas, beer has a lot of nutrients and hydrating properties that helps control frizz.

Directions:

Start with shampooing your hair and scalp. Apply a mixture of apple cider vinegar or beer with cold water and let it sit for 15-20 minutes before rinsing. You can repeat this process twice a week.

Apply an aloe vera gel and yogurt mask

Aloe vera gel has always been popular for its moisturising abilities. It deeply nourishes and soothes the scalp, giving smooth and shiny hair. It also treats hair fall and reduces dandruff. Yogurt is full of protein that offers nourishment and helps in cleansing the scalp.

Directions:

Start with rinsing your hair with lukewarm water. Take 4 tbsp of aloe vera gel, 3 tbsp of yogurt and 2 tbsp of coconut oil. Apply the mask and leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it with cool water. Use this hair mask weekly for best results.

Apply an egg mask with yogurt or honey

This mask is considered to be one of the most effective remedies for smooth and shiny hair. Egg repairs hair damage and promotes healthy and soft hair, whereas yogurt and honey are popular for their moisturising and nourishing properties.

Directions:

Damp your hair with lukewarm water. Make a mixture that consists of 2 tbsp coconut oil or olive oil, 2 eggs and 1/2 cup of yogurt or honey. Apply this mask on your scalp and on the ends. Distribute it evenly and let it sit for 30 minutes before you wash it with cold water and shampoo. Repeat this process every week for best results.

Use honey and olive oil

Honey has hydrating properties and the ability to lock in the moisture. It will provide a smooth and shiny texture whereas olive oil will deeply moisturise the hair and strengthen the scalp.

Directions:

Make a mixture of honey and olive oil (4 tbsp each) and apply it on your dry hair. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes and then rinse your hair with lukewarm water and shampoo. Repeat this process twice a week for faster results.