Try These Exercises To Improve Your Eyesight Naturally

New Delhi: Regular practice of these eye exercises helps to relax eyesight and facilitate the normal functioning of our eyes. Yoga also happens to have a series of exercises that can improve the functioning of our eyes. These exercises can help overcome various eye-related problems such as short-sightedness and long-sightedness.

1.Palming

Sit quietly with eyes closed and take a few deep breaths to relax yourself

Rub the palms of your hands vigorously until they become warm and place the palms gently over your eyelids

Feel the warmth of the palms being transferred onto the eyes and the eye muscles relaxing. Your eyes are being bathed in soothing darkness

Stay in this position until the heat from the hands has been completely absorbed by the eyes

Keeping the eyes closed, lower your hands

Once again rub the palms and repeat the process at least three times

2. Blinking

Sit comfortably with your eyes open

Blink around 10 times very quickly

Close your eyes and relax for 20 seconds while taking your attention to your breath

Repeat this exercise about five times

3. Sideways viewing

Sit with legs straight in front of the body

Now lift the arms keeping your fist closed and your thumbs pointing upward

Look at a point straight in front of you in level with your eyes

Keep the head in this fixed position, focus on the following one after the other, by shifting your vision to the:

Space between the eyebrows

Left thumb

Space between the eyebrows

Right thumb

Space between the eyebrows

Left thumb

Repeat this exercise 10 to 20 times

After completing this exercise, close your eyes and rest

4. Front and sideways viewing

Sit with legs straight in front of the body

Now, close the left fist and place it on the left knee ensuring that the thumb points upwards

Look at a point straight in front of you and in level with your eyes

Keep the head fixed in this position

Breathing out, focus your eyes on the left thumb

Breathing in, focus your eyes at a point in front of you and in level with your eyes

Repeat the same process with the right thumb

Close your eyes and rest

5. Rotational viewing

Sit with legs straight in front of your body

Place the left hand on the left knee

Hold the right fist above the right knee, with the thumb pointing upwards. Keep the elbow straight

Now keeping the head still, focus your eyes on the thumb

Make a circle with the thumb, keeping the elbow straight

Repeat this exercise five times each in clockwise and anti-clockwise direction

Repeat the process with the left thumb

Close your eyes and rest

6. Up and down viewing