Try These Easy Yoga Poses For Post Festive Detox

New Delhi: The festive season comes with several enjoyable, meals and happiness. These festivals additionally carry sluggish, torpid, and semi-guilty emotions. Here are some easy yoga asanas to shed those extra kilos you gained during the festive season

1. Kapala Bhati

Kapala Bhati increases the Basic Metabolic Rate, making it a cardiovascular exercise, thus helping weight loss. It also helps in removing the excess fat from the body by activating the peristaltic movement in the stomach. All sorts of toxins and unwanted stools in that area get removed.

2. Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Ustrasana or camel pose entails a deep backward bend from a kneeling place with the fingers positioned on the heels to keep up stability. It stretches the chest, stomach, quadriceps, and hip flexors releasing trapped poisonous gasoline. It additionally improves digestion, stimulates the endocrine glands, strengthens the again and improves flexibility of the backbone.

3. Setu Bandhanasana (Bridge pose)

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana or Bridge Pose is a backbend asana in hatha yoga that stretches the backbone, neck and chest. This Yoga asana will stimulate stomach organs, lungs, and thyroid, and rejuvenate the physique by lowering fatigue or nervousness. It additionally helps enhance digestion and facilitates the elimination of waste.

4. Paschimottanasana (Seated ahead bend posture)

Paschimottanasana is carried out by stretching the legs ahead conserving the knees barely bent whereas arms are prolonged upward conserving the backbone erect. Then, exhale and bend ahead on the hip inserting your higher physique in your decrease physique. This not solely stretches the decrease again, hamstrings and hips but in addition, helps in releasing gasoline by compressing the stomach and intestinal organs.

5. Trikonasana (Triangle pose)

This pose not only relieves gastritis, indigestion, acidity and flatulence however improves the flexibleness of the backbone as effectively. It stretches the chest, knees, thighs, legs, and ankles and helps strengthen stomach muscular tissues.