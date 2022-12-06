Try Priyanka Chopra’s Favourite Dessert ‘Daulat Ki Chaat’; Recipe Inside
New Delhi: Daulat Ki Chaat is a foamy dessert that is made by churning milk rigorously for hours and then it is left to sit out in the cold night.
Ingredients
- 1 liter whole milk
- 250 milliliters of heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 2 tablespoons bura (or boora, an unrefined powdered brown sugar; see note above)
- Few saffron strands mix with 2 tablespoons milk
- A few tablespoons kurchan, to serve
- 2 sheets varq (edible silver)
- 2 tablespoons chopped pistachios
- 1 tablespoon finely ground pistachios
Directions
- To make the kurchan: Cook 1 cup milk down to an almost-dry clotted consistency over low heat so it doesn’t burn. It should end up with a slightly crumbly texture and no colour.
- Combine milk, cream, cream of tartar, and bura in a large bowl, and refrigerate overnight.
- Whisk the cold milk mixture with an electric mixer with a whisk attachment, stopping occasionally to remove the froth onto a platter with a wide spoon (and not allowing the cream to be beaten into stiffness—you’re looking for steady but soft froth here). When the platter is full of clouds, drizzle with saffron milk and top with crumbled kurchan and sheets of varq. (Alternatively, spoon the froth into smaller shallow dishes.)
- Shake over the ground pistachios with a sieve and top with the chopped pistachios.
- If you can’t serve immediately, keep refrigerated and serve within a few hours.
