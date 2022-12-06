Try Priyanka Chopra’s Favourite Dessert ‘Daulat Ki Chaat’; Recipe Inside

New Delhi: Daulat Ki Chaat is a foamy dessert that is made by churning milk rigorously for hours and then it is left to sit out in the cold night.

Ingredients

1 liter whole milk

250 milliliters of heavy cream

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

2 tablespoons bura (or boora, an unrefined powdered brown sugar; see note above)

Few saffron strands mix with 2 tablespoons milk

A few tablespoons kurchan, to serve

2 sheets varq (edible silver)

2 tablespoons chopped pistachios

1 tablespoon finely ground pistachios

Directions