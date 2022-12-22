Try Orange Walnut Muffin At Home

New Delhi: Orange juice flavours these walnut-filled muffins. Serve them warm with a cream cheese spread for breakfast or brunch. Let’s take a look at the easy recipe shared by Chef Ranveer Brar.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 10 muffins

Ingredients:

2 Cups Refined Flour

¾ Cup Sugar

½ tsp Baking Soda

1 tsp Baking Powder

½ tsp Salt

½ Cup Vegetable Oil

1 Cup Orange Juice

2 tbsp Orange Zest

4 tbsp Walnuts, chopped

3 tbsp Wheat Flakes, powdered

Method: