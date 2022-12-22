Orange Walnut Muffin
Try Orange Walnut Muffin At Home

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Orange juice flavours these walnut-filled muffins. Serve them warm with a cream cheese spread for breakfast or brunch. Let’s take a look at the easy recipe shared by Chef Ranveer Brar.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 10 muffins

Ingredients:

  • 2 Cups Refined Flour
  • ¾ Cup Sugar
  • ½ tsp Baking Soda
  • 1 tsp Baking Powder
  • ½ tsp Salt
  • ½ Cup Vegetable Oil
  • 1 Cup Orange Juice
  • 2 tbsp Orange Zest
  • 4 tbsp Walnuts, chopped
  • 3 tbsp Wheat Flakes, powdered

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  2. In a bowl put the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, walnuts and wheat flakes powder. Mix it all until well combined.
  3. Now pour in the orange juice and orange zest. Prepare the muffin moulds.
  4. Mix the oil and juice with the dry ingredients and pour them into the moulds.
  5. Bake for about 20 minutes or until coloured.
