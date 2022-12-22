Try Orange Walnut Muffin At Home
New Delhi: Orange juice flavours these walnut-filled muffins. Serve them warm with a cream cheese spread for breakfast or brunch. Let’s take a look at the easy recipe shared by Chef Ranveer Brar.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Servings: 10 muffins
Ingredients:
- 2 Cups Refined Flour
- ¾ Cup Sugar
- ½ tsp Baking Soda
- 1 tsp Baking Powder
- ½ tsp Salt
- ½ Cup Vegetable Oil
- 1 Cup Orange Juice
- 2 tbsp Orange Zest
- 4 tbsp Walnuts, chopped
- 3 tbsp Wheat Flakes, powdered
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- In a bowl put the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, walnuts and wheat flakes powder. Mix it all until well combined.
- Now pour in the orange juice and orange zest. Prepare the muffin moulds.
- Mix the oil and juice with the dry ingredients and pour them into the moulds.
- Bake for about 20 minutes or until coloured.
