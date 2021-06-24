Try Mouthwatering Rasabali Recipe
Bhubaneswar: Rasabali is a sweet delicacy of Odisha made from Chenna( Cottage cheese) flavoured with Rabri thickened milk. It is offered to Baldevjew and originated in the Baldevjew Temple of Kendrapara. It is one of the chapan bhog of the Jagannath Temple.
INGREDIENTS
SERVING: 4
- Milk 2 litres
- Sugar 5tsp
- Cardamom powder 2tsp
- Oil 4 Tsp
- Milkmaid 3tsp
- Maida 3tsp
- Dry fruits
- Saffron a pinch
INSTRUCTIONS
- First boil 1litre milk and curdle it with lemon juice or vinegar to get the chenna.
- Boil on low flame and add one tsp of lemon juice. Use full-fat cream milk to get a thick chenna.
- Now once you curdle the milk drain the curdled milk in a vessel with the help of a strainer or muslin cloth.
- Now wash thoroughly the chenna to get rid of the lemon or vinegar smell.
- Now make a smooth dough with the help of hand to get a grainy texture. Add 3tsp of maida if possible. Its is optional. Now make balls from the chenna then flatten them in the shape of vadas.
- Deep fry them either with oil or ghee as per choice. Strain the chenna vadas and keep aside.
- Now with another 1 litre milk put it on simmer on gas stove. Add milk maid and cardamom powder and let it boil on low flame for 40 min to reduce into half. Add sugar and keep stirring thoroughly.
- Gradually after 40 min we will get a rabri consistency texture. Add the chenna vadas. Boil for 10 to 15 min.
- Cool completely and serve chilled. Garnish with nuts and saffron.