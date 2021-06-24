Try Mouthwatering Rasabali Recipe

Bhubaneswar: Rasabali is a sweet delicacy of Odisha made from Chenna( Cottage cheese) flavoured with Rabri thickened milk. It is offered to Baldevjew and originated in the Baldevjew Temple of Kendrapara. It is one of the chapan bhog of the Jagannath Temple.

INGREDIENTS

SERVING: 4

Milk 2 litres

Sugar 5tsp

Cardamom powder 2tsp

Oil 4 Tsp

Milkmaid 3tsp

Maida 3tsp

Dry fruits

Saffron a pinch

INSTRUCTIONS