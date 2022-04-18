Try Mouth-Watering Cheese Masala Pav
New Delhi: Cheese Masala Pav is popular street food in Mumbai. In this dish, pav is layered with bhaji on top, with melted cheese for a sinful treat anytime. It is an excellent recipe to have on your party menu along with beverages. Or you can even have it as a chai-time snack with ginger tea. A perfect combo! Maybe, you can even manage it in your tiffin box.
Ingredients
For the Bhaji
- 1 cup Onions
- 1 cup Carrot, Potatoes, Peas boiled and mashed
- 2 – 3 Green Chillies
- 4 – 5 Garlic
- 2 tbsp Butter
- Salt to taste
- 1 cup Tomato Puree
- 2 tbsp Coriander Leaves finely chopped
- 1.5 tsp Pav Bhaji Masala
- 1 tsp Red Chilli Powder
- 1/2 tsp Coriander Powder
- For the Pav
- 1/4 cup Paneer roasted
- 2 tbsp Cheese Spread
- 8 nos Ladi Pav
- 4 tbsp Butter
- 1/2 cup Mozzarella Cheese grated
- Handful Coriander Leaves for garnish
- Red Chilli Flakes to garnish
Instructions
How to make Cheese Masala Pav
- Making the Bhaji
- Prep the vegetables and boil them. Once it cools down, mash it well. In fact, you can make a puree of it or leave some chunks in it.
- Heat a nonstick pan with butter, saute the finely chopped onions along with green chilies, garlic, saute well till the onion is nicely done.
- Add the tomato puree, spice powders, and mashed vegetables. Cook on high for the whole mixture gets cooked well.
- Remember we are going to spread this on the pav, so the mixture should be a thick and even sauce.
- Garnish with finely chopped coriander leaves.
- Assembling the Pav
- Roast the paneer, keep it aside.
- Toast the pav in butter to get crisp buns.
- Spread the cheese sauce all over the pav.
- Now, repeat with a layer of bhaji over the cheese sauce.
- Top it with roasted paneer pieces.
- Sprinkle the coriander leaves and red chili flakes.
- Finally, top with grated cheese.
- Microwave the buns for 30 secs to a minute until the cheese melts.
- Serve hot.