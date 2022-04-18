Cheese Masala Pav
Try Mouth-Watering Cheese Masala Pav 

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Cheese Masala Pav is popular street food in Mumbai. In this dish, pav is layered with bhaji on top, with melted cheese for a sinful treat anytime. It is an excellent recipe to have on your party menu along with beverages. Or you can even have it as a chai-time snack with ginger tea. A perfect combo! Maybe, you can even manage it in your tiffin box.

Ingredients

For the Bhaji

  • 1 cup Onions
  • 1 cup Carrot, Potatoes, Peas boiled and mashed
  • 2 – 3 Green Chillies
  • 4 – 5 Garlic
  • 2 tbsp Butter
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 cup Tomato Puree
  • 2 tbsp Coriander Leaves finely chopped
  • 1.5 tsp Pav Bhaji Masala
  • 1 tsp Red Chilli Powder
  • 1/2 tsp Coriander Powder
  • For the Pav
  • 1/4 cup Paneer roasted
  • 2 tbsp Cheese Spread
  • 8 nos Ladi Pav
  • 4 tbsp Butter
  • 1/2 cup Mozzarella Cheese grated
  • Handful Coriander Leaves for garnish
  • Red Chilli Flakes to garnish

Instructions

How to make Cheese Masala Pav

  1. Making the Bhaji
  2. Prep the vegetables and boil them. Once it cools down, mash it well. In fact, you can make a puree of it or leave some chunks in it.
  3. Heat a nonstick pan with butter, saute the finely chopped onions along with green chilies, garlic, saute well till the onion is nicely done.
  4. Add the tomato puree, spice powders, and mashed vegetables. Cook on high for the whole mixture gets cooked well.
  5. Remember we are going to spread this on the pav, so the mixture should be a thick and even sauce.
  6. Garnish with finely chopped coriander leaves.
  7. Assembling the Pav
  8. Roast the paneer, keep it aside.
  9. Toast the pav in butter to get crisp buns.
  10. Spread the cheese sauce all over the pav.
  11. Now, repeat with a layer of bhaji over the cheese sauce.
  12. Top it with roasted paneer pieces.
  13. Sprinkle the coriander leaves and red chili flakes.
  14. Finally, top with grated cheese.
  15. Microwave the buns for 30 secs to a minute until the cheese melts.
  16. Serve hot.
