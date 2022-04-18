Try Mouth-Watering Cheese Masala Pav 

New Delhi: Cheese Masala Pav is popular street food in Mumbai. In this dish, pav is layered with bhaji on top, with melted cheese for a sinful treat anytime. It is an excellent recipe to have on your party menu along with beverages. Or you can even have it as a chai-time snack with ginger tea. A perfect combo! Maybe, you can even manage it in your tiffin box.

Ingredients

For the Bhaji

1 cup Onions

1 cup Carrot, Potatoes, Peas boiled and mashed

2 – 3 Green Chillies

4 – 5 Garlic

2 tbsp Butter

Salt to taste

1 cup Tomato Puree

2 tbsp Coriander Leaves finely chopped

1.5 tsp Pav Bhaji Masala

1 tsp Red Chilli Powder

1/2 tsp Coriander Powder

For the Pav

1/4 cup Paneer roasted

2 tbsp Cheese Spread

8 nos Ladi Pav

4 tbsp Butter

1/2 cup Mozzarella Cheese grated

Handful Coriander Leaves for garnish

Red Chilli Flakes to garnish

Instructions

How to make Cheese Masala Pav