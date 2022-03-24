Try Lip-Smacking Dahi Samosa Chat

New Delhi: Dahi Samosa Chaat is a delicious recipe that is prepared using super yummy and delicious samosas along with hung curd. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients of Dahi Samosa Chaat

1 Cup Maida

2-3 medium Mashed potato

1/2 cup Matar (optional)

1 tsp Garam Masala

1/2 tsp Chaat Masalato taste Salt

1 tbsp Imli Ki Chutney

1 tbsp Mint Chutney

3 tbsp DahiOil To Fry

1 tsp Red Chilli Powder

1-2 Chopped Green Chillies

to taste Black salt

Coriander Leaves

Sev To Garnish

How to Make Dahi Samosa Chaat

1. Firstly, prepare the knead by using maida, carrom seeds, salt and water. Set it aside for at least 15 minutes.

2. Mash some boiled potatoes along with matar, green chillies and all the dry spices. Mix everything well.

3. Now, take a small portion from the dough, roll it and stuff it with the aloo filling. Seal all the sides and drop them into the kadhai of hot oil. Fry until the samosa turns crispy and golden.

4. Transfer the samosa on a plate, pour beaten curd, chutneys, sprinkle some chaat masala, coriander leaves and sev on the top.

5. Your samosa chaat is ready to relish