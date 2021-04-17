Try Healthy Elaichi Granola Bars For Evening Snacks

New Delhi: Elaichi Granola bars are the best gift one can ever give to a person who is a weight watcher. An easy recipe that combines to make an amazing, delicious, and energetic bar to keep you energetic the whole day.

Ingredients Of Elaichi Granola Bar

2 cups dry oats

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup chopped walnuts (toasted)

1-1/2 Tbsp ground cardamom

4-5 Tbsp butter

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

4 Tbsp honey

How to Make Elaichi Granola Bar