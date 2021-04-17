Elaichi Granola Bars
Try Healthy Elaichi Granola Bars For Evening Snacks

New Delhi: Elaichi Granola bars are the best gift one can ever give to a person who is a weight watcher. An easy recipe that combines to make an amazing, delicious, and energetic bar to keep you energetic the whole day.

Ingredients Of Elaichi Granola Bar

  • 2 cups dry oats
  • 1/2 cup raisins
  • 1/2 cup chopped walnuts (toasted)
  • 1-1/2 Tbsp ground cardamom
  • 4-5 Tbsp butter
  • 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
  • 4 Tbsp honey

How to Make Elaichi Granola Bar

  1. Heat the butter, brown sugar, and honey in a saucepan until the butter melts and begins to boil.
  2. Pour this mixture over the dry ingredients and mix until well coated.
  3. Take an aluminum foil, pour the mix on it and tightly wrap it making a bar. Set to chill.
  4. Once the bar is set. Cut into small pieces.
