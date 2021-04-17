Try Healthy Elaichi Granola Bars For Evening Snacks
New Delhi: Elaichi Granola bars are the best gift one can ever give to a person who is a weight watcher. An easy recipe that combines to make an amazing, delicious, and energetic bar to keep you energetic the whole day.
Ingredients Of Elaichi Granola Bar
- 2 cups dry oats
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts (toasted)
- 1-1/2 Tbsp ground cardamom
- 4-5 Tbsp butter
- 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
- 4 Tbsp honey
How to Make Elaichi Granola Bar
- Heat the butter, brown sugar, and honey in a saucepan until the butter melts and begins to boil.
- Pour this mixture over the dry ingredients and mix until well coated.
- Take an aluminum foil, pour the mix on it and tightly wrap it making a bar. Set to chill.
- Once the bar is set. Cut into small pieces.