Try Easy Sprouted Moong Chaat

New Delhi: Sprouted Moong Chaat is a healthy and tasty snack made using nutritious Moong sprouts. Serve Sprouted Moong Chaat as a tea time snack with hot Masala Chai

Ingredients

Ingredients For Moong Sprouts

Ingredients for Pudina Chutney

Ingredients for Salad Garnish

How to make Sprouted Moong Chaat Recipe

To begin making the moong sprout chaat, first prepare all the ingredients and keep them handy.

For the moong sprouts, heat a teaspoon of oil Into a preheated pan; add mustard seeds, and cumin seeds and allow it to crackle.

Once crackled, add ginger, curry leaves, green chillies and turmeric powder. Give it a stir for a few seconds

Add the sprouted green moong dal, salt to taste and 2 to 3 tablespoons of water.

Cover the pan and allow the green moong sprouts to get softened just a bit. You want the sprouts to get soft, yet hold its shape and not become mushy.

Once done, squeeze the juice from one lemon, stir in chopped coriander leaves and keep aside.

For the pudina chutney, into a blender add the mint leaves, green chillies, ginger, garlic, almonds, salt, jaggery and juice from one lemon. Add 1/4 cup of water and blend to make a smooth pudina chutney. Keep aside.

To assemble the chaat, spoon 1/2 cup of moong sprouts into individual serving bowls, drizzle the pudina chutney, garnish with onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves & finally sprinkle a little chaat masala on the top & serve immediately.