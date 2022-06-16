Sprouted Moong Chaat
Try Easy Sprouted Moong Chaat

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Sprouted Moong Chaat is a healthy and tasty snack made using nutritious Moong sprouts. Serve Sprouted Moong Chaat as a tea time snack with hot Masala Chai  

Ingredients 

Ingredients For Moong Sprouts  

  • 1 teaspoon Oil 
  • 1/4 teaspoon Mustard seeds (Rai/ Kadugu) 
  • 1/4 teaspoon Cumin seeds (Jeera) 
  • 2 inch Ginger , finely chopped 
  • 2 Green Chillies , finely chopped 
  • 1/4 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi) 
  • 2 sprig Curry leaves , finely chopped 
  • 2 cups Green Moong Sprouts 
  • 2 sprig Mint Leaves (Pudina) , Salt to taste 
  • 2 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves , Juice from one lemon 
  • 3 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves , finely chopped 

Ingredients for Pudina Chutney 

  • 1 cup Mint Leaves (Pudina) 
  • 1 Green Chilli , roughly chopped 
  • 1 inch Ginger , roughly chopped 
  • 2 cloves Garlic 
  • 2 tablespoons Whole Almonds (Badam) 
  • 1/2 Lemon , Juice squeezed 
  • 1 tablespoon Jaggery 
  • Salt , to taste 

Ingredients for Salad Garnish 

  • 1 Onion, finely chopped 
  • 1 Tomato, finely chopped 
  • 1/2 cup Fresh Pomegranate Fruit Kernels 
  • 4 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped 
  • Chaat Masala Powder, for sprinkling 

How to make Sprouted Moong Chaat Recipe 

  1. To begin making the moong sprout chaat, first prepare all the ingredients and keep them handy.  
  2. For the moong sprouts, heat a teaspoon of oil Into a preheated pan; add mustard seeds, and cumin seeds and allow it to crackle.  
  3. Once crackled, add ginger, curry leaves, green chillies and turmeric powder. Give it a stir for a few seconds  
  4. Add the sprouted green moong dal, salt to taste and 2 to 3 tablespoons of water.  
  5. Cover the pan and allow the green moong sprouts to get softened just a bit. You want the sprouts to get soft, yet hold its shape and not become mushy.  
  6. Once done, squeeze the juice from one lemon, stir in chopped coriander leaves and keep aside.  
  7. For the pudina chutney, into a blender add the mint leaves, green chillies, ginger, garlic, almonds, salt, jaggery and juice from one lemon. Add 1/4 cup of water and blend to make a smooth pudina chutney. Keep aside.  
  8. To assemble the chaat, spoon 1/2 cup of moong sprouts into individual serving bowls, drizzle the pudina chutney, garnish with onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves & finally sprinkle a little chaat masala on the top & serve immediately.   
  9. Serve Sprouted Moong Chaat as a tea time snack with hot Masala Chai or for your next Chaat potluck party with Spicy & Tangy Pakodi Chaat. 
