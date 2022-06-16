Try Easy Sprouted Moong Chaat
New Delhi: Sprouted Moong Chaat is a healthy and tasty snack made using nutritious Moong sprouts. Serve Sprouted Moong Chaat as a tea time snack with hot Masala Chai
Ingredients
Ingredients For Moong Sprouts
- 1 teaspoon Oil
- 1/4 teaspoon Mustard seeds (Rai/ Kadugu)
- 1/4 teaspoon Cumin seeds (Jeera)
- 2 inch Ginger , finely chopped
- 2 Green Chillies , finely chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
- 2 sprig Curry leaves , finely chopped
- 2 cups Green Moong Sprouts
- 2 sprig Mint Leaves (Pudina) , Salt to taste
- 2 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves , Juice from one lemon
- 3 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves , finely chopped
Ingredients for Pudina Chutney
- 1 cup Mint Leaves (Pudina)
- 1 Green Chilli , roughly chopped
- 1 inch Ginger , roughly chopped
- 2 cloves Garlic
- 2 tablespoons Whole Almonds (Badam)
- 1/2 Lemon , Juice squeezed
- 1 tablespoon Jaggery
- Salt , to taste
Ingredients for Salad Garnish
- 1 Onion, finely chopped
- 1 Tomato, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup Fresh Pomegranate Fruit Kernels
- 4 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped
- Chaat Masala Powder, for sprinkling
How to make Sprouted Moong Chaat Recipe
- To begin making the moong sprout chaat, first prepare all the ingredients and keep them handy.
- For the moong sprouts, heat a teaspoon of oil Into a preheated pan; add mustard seeds, and cumin seeds and allow it to crackle.
- Once crackled, add ginger, curry leaves, green chillies and turmeric powder. Give it a stir for a few seconds
- Add the sprouted green moong dal, salt to taste and 2 to 3 tablespoons of water.
- Cover the pan and allow the green moong sprouts to get softened just a bit. You want the sprouts to get soft, yet hold its shape and not become mushy.
- Once done, squeeze the juice from one lemon, stir in chopped coriander leaves and keep aside.
- For the pudina chutney, into a blender add the mint leaves, green chillies, ginger, garlic, almonds, salt, jaggery and juice from one lemon. Add 1/4 cup of water and blend to make a smooth pudina chutney. Keep aside.
- To assemble the chaat, spoon 1/2 cup of moong sprouts into individual serving bowls, drizzle the pudina chutney, garnish with onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves & finally sprinkle a little chaat masala on the top & serve immediately.
- Serve Sprouted Moong Chaat as a tea time snack with hot Masala Chai or for your next Chaat potluck party with Spicy & Tangy Pakodi Chaat.
