Reshmi Paneer Tikka
Try Easy Reshmi Paneer Tikka Recipe At Home

New Delhi: Reshmi Paneer Tikka is a soft and juicy kebab recipe. This recipe is very easy to make and tastes great. It easily melts in the mouth and makes a wonderful evening snack or starter to a lunch or dinner party.

Ingredients:

  • 2oo gms paneer (in cubes)
  • 2 tsp processed cheese
  • 8-10 cashew nuts paste
  • 1 onion (diced)
  • 1 green bell pepper (diced)
  • 1 yellow bell pepper (diced)
  • 1 red bell pepper (diced)
  • 1 cup fresh curd
  • 1 tsp red chilli powder
  • 1 tsp garam masala powder
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1/2 tsp fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 tsp chaat masala
  • 1 tsp carom seeds powder
  • Salt to taste

How to make Reshmi Paneer Tikka Kebab:

  1. In a mixing bowl add curd, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, carom seeds powder, cheese, cashew nuts paste and lemon juice, mix well.
  2. Add paneer pieces, diced onion, and diced bell peppers.
  3. Mix well and keep this marination in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
  4. Arrange the pieces of paneer and other vegetables in the skewers.
  5. Grill them in preheated oven for 10-12 minutes.
  6. Spread a tsp of butter on top of the veggies.
  7. Grill properly from all sides by repositioning the skewers.
  8. While serving sprinkle some chaat masala and serve hot with coriander chutney.
