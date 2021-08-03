Try Easy Reshmi Paneer Tikka Recipe At Home
New Delhi: Reshmi Paneer Tikka is a soft and juicy kebab recipe. This recipe is very easy to make and tastes great. It easily melts in the mouth and makes a wonderful evening snack or starter to a lunch or dinner party.
Ingredients:
- 2oo gms paneer (in cubes)
- 2 tsp processed cheese
- 8-10 cashew nuts paste
- 1 onion (diced)
- 1 green bell pepper (diced)
- 1 yellow bell pepper (diced)
- 1 red bell pepper (diced)
- 1 cup fresh curd
- 1 tsp red chilli powder
- 1 tsp garam masala powder
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1/2 tsp fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp chaat masala
- 1 tsp carom seeds powder
- Salt to taste
How to make Reshmi Paneer Tikka Kebab:
- In a mixing bowl add curd, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, carom seeds powder, cheese, cashew nuts paste and lemon juice, mix well.
- Add paneer pieces, diced onion, and diced bell peppers.
- Mix well and keep this marination in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
- Arrange the pieces of paneer and other vegetables in the skewers.
- Grill them in preheated oven for 10-12 minutes.
- Spread a tsp of butter on top of the veggies.
- Grill properly from all sides by repositioning the skewers.
- While serving sprinkle some chaat masala and serve hot with coriander chutney.