Try Easy Reshmi Paneer Tikka Recipe At Home

New Delhi: Reshmi Paneer Tikka is a soft and juicy kebab recipe. This recipe is very easy to make and tastes great. It easily melts in the mouth and makes a wonderful evening snack or starter to a lunch or dinner party.

Ingredients:

2oo gms paneer (in cubes)

2 tsp processed cheese

8-10 cashew nuts paste

1 onion (diced)

1 green bell pepper (diced)

1 yellow bell pepper (diced)

1 red bell pepper (diced)

1 cup fresh curd

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1/2 cup butter

1/2 tsp fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp chaat masala

1 tsp carom seeds powder

Salt to taste

How to make Reshmi Paneer Tikka Kebab: