Masala Pav Sandwich
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Try Easy Masala Pav Sandwich At Home

By Pragativadi News Service
41

New Delhi: This Masala Pav Sandwich is a simple and filling snack in 15 minutes!Really quick one to make without any green chutney or sweet chutney. The only job is to chop the vegetables.

INGREDIENTS

Masala for 3 pav sandwich:

  • 1 tsp butter
  • 2 cloves garlic (finely chopped)
  • 1 onion (finely chopped)
  • ½ capsicum (finely chopped)
  • 1 tomato (finely chopped)
  • 1 tsp pav bhaji masala
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 2 tbsp water

For roasting:

  • ½ tsp butter
  • ¼ tsp pav bhaji masala
  • 1 tsp coriander (finely chopped)
  • 1 pav

For making 1 sandwich:

  • ½ tsp green chutney
  • 3 slice potato/aloo (boiled)
  • 2 slice tomato
  • 3 slice cucumber
  • pinch chaat masala

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Firstly, heat 1 tsp butter and saute 2 cloves of garlic.
  2. Also saute, 1 onion until they shrink and change its colour slightly.
  3. Additionally, add ½ capsicum and saute well.
  4. Now add 1 tomato and saute until the tomatoes turn soft and mushy.
  5. Further, add 1 tsp pav bhaji masala and ¼ tsp salt. saute for a minute.
  6. Add 2 tbsp water and mix until the masala is combined well. keep aside.
  7. In a pan heat ½ tsp butter, ¼ tsp pav bhaji masala and 1 tsp coriander.
  8. Slice the pav in half without cutting completely.
  9. Roast on both sides for a minute.
  10. Now spread ½ tsp green chutney on one side.
  11. Also spread with 1 tbsp prepared masala.
  12. Top with 3 slices boiled potato, 2 slices tomato, 3 slices cucumber and a pinch of chaat masala.
  13. Finally, enjoy a pav sandwich as an evening snack.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 7369 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking