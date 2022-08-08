Try Easy Masala Pav Sandwich At Home

New Delhi: This Masala Pav Sandwich is a simple and filling snack in 15 minutes!Really quick one to make without any green chutney or sweet chutney. The only job is to chop the vegetables.

INGREDIENTS

Masala for 3 pav sandwich:

1 tsp butter

2 cloves garlic (finely chopped)

1 onion (finely chopped)

½ capsicum (finely chopped)

1 tomato (finely chopped)

1 tsp pav bhaji masala

¼ tsp salt

2 tbsp water

For roasting:

½ tsp butter

¼ tsp pav bhaji masala

1 tsp coriander (finely chopped)

1 pav

For making 1 sandwich:

½ tsp green chutney

3 slice potato/aloo (boiled)

2 slice tomato

3 slice cucumber

pinch chaat masala

INSTRUCTIONS