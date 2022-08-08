Try Easy Masala Pav Sandwich At Home
New Delhi: This Masala Pav Sandwich is a simple and filling snack in 15 minutes!Really quick one to make without any green chutney or sweet chutney. The only job is to chop the vegetables.
INGREDIENTS
Masala for 3 pav sandwich:
- 1 tsp butter
- 2 cloves garlic (finely chopped)
- 1 onion (finely chopped)
- ½ capsicum (finely chopped)
- 1 tomato (finely chopped)
- 1 tsp pav bhaji masala
- ¼ tsp salt
- 2 tbsp water
For roasting:
- ½ tsp butter
- ¼ tsp pav bhaji masala
- 1 tsp coriander (finely chopped)
- 1 pav
For making 1 sandwich:
- ½ tsp green chutney
- 3 slice potato/aloo (boiled)
- 2 slice tomato
- 3 slice cucumber
- pinch chaat masala
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, heat 1 tsp butter and saute 2 cloves of garlic.
- Also saute, 1 onion until they shrink and change its colour slightly.
- Additionally, add ½ capsicum and saute well.
- Now add 1 tomato and saute until the tomatoes turn soft and mushy.
- Further, add 1 tsp pav bhaji masala and ¼ tsp salt. saute for a minute.
- Add 2 tbsp water and mix until the masala is combined well. keep aside.
- In a pan heat ½ tsp butter, ¼ tsp pav bhaji masala and 1 tsp coriander.
- Slice the pav in half without cutting completely.
- Roast on both sides for a minute.
- Now spread ½ tsp green chutney on one side.
- Also spread with 1 tbsp prepared masala.
- Top with 3 slices boiled potato, 2 slices tomato, 3 slices cucumber and a pinch of chaat masala.
- Finally, enjoy a pav sandwich as an evening snack.
Comments are closed.