Vegetable Thukpa
Try Delicious Vegetable Thukpa Recipe

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: The vegetable thukpa soup is a popular noodle soup in India, especially in the North-eastern states. This easy to make one-pot meal is great for the lunch or dinner option.

Ingredients

  • 1 Tsp Sesame Oil
  • 1 Tbsp Ginger, Julienne
  • 1 Tbsp Garlic, Chopped
  • 1 Fresh Red Chilli, Sliced
  • 1 Medium Onion, Sliced
  • ½ Tomato, Cubes
  • 1 Cup Cabbage, Cubed
  • 1 Medium Carrot, Roundles
  • 3-4 Pieces Mushrooms, Quarter
  • 3-4 French Beans, Cubes
  • 3 Cups Vegetable Water
  • ½ Cup Whole Wheat Dough (for noodles)
  • Handful Coriander Leaves

For Garnish

Lemon Wedges

Process

  1. Heat the saucepan, add sesame oil, ginger, garlic, red chilli, onion and saute well till the onions are translucent.
  2. Add tomato, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, french beans and saute well.
  3. Add vegetable broth and let it cook on medium flame.
  4. Add whole wheat dumplings and mix well.
  5. Add coriander leaves and mix well.
  6. Garnish with lemon wedges and serve hot.
Breaking