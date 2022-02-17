Try Delicious Vegetable Thukpa Recipe
New Delhi: The vegetable thukpa soup is a popular noodle soup in India, especially in the North-eastern states. This easy to make one-pot meal is great for the lunch or dinner option.
Ingredients
- 1 Tsp Sesame Oil
- 1 Tbsp Ginger, Julienne
- 1 Tbsp Garlic, Chopped
- 1 Fresh Red Chilli, Sliced
- 1 Medium Onion, Sliced
- ½ Tomato, Cubes
- 1 Cup Cabbage, Cubed
- 1 Medium Carrot, Roundles
- 3-4 Pieces Mushrooms, Quarter
- 3-4 French Beans, Cubes
- 3 Cups Vegetable Water
- ½ Cup Whole Wheat Dough (for noodles)
- Handful Coriander Leaves
For Garnish
Lemon Wedges
Process
- Heat the saucepan, add sesame oil, ginger, garlic, red chilli, onion and saute well till the onions are translucent.
- Add tomato, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, french beans and saute well.
- Add vegetable broth and let it cook on medium flame.
- Add whole wheat dumplings and mix well.
- Add coriander leaves and mix well.
- Garnish with lemon wedges and serve hot.