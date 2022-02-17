Try Delicious Vegetable Thukpa Recipe

New Delhi: The vegetable thukpa soup is a popular noodle soup in India, especially in the North-eastern states. This easy to make one-pot meal is great for the lunch or dinner option.

Ingredients

1 Tsp Sesame Oil

1 Tbsp Ginger, Julienne

1 Tbsp Garlic, Chopped

1 Fresh Red Chilli, Sliced

1 Medium Onion, Sliced

½ Tomato, Cubes

1 Cup Cabbage, Cubed

1 Medium Carrot, Roundles

3-4 Pieces Mushrooms, Quarter

3-4 French Beans, Cubes

3 Cups Vegetable Water

½ Cup Whole Wheat Dough (for noodles)

Handful Coriander Leaves

For Garnish

Lemon Wedges

Process