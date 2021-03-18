Try Delicious Tawa Pizza Recipe
Bhubaneswar: Tawa pizza recipe is an easy method to make pizza without an oven by using a pan or a Tawa. Not everyone has an oven at home. So using this recipe you can easily make pizza without an oven at home.
INGREDIENTS
For the pizza dough:
- ¼ cup curd/yogurt
- 1 tsp sugar
- ½ tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 tbsp oil
- 2 cup maida / plain flour
- ¾ cup water
For topping:
- 4 tbsp pizza sauce
- Small cubes onion
- Few sliced capsicums
- Few sliced olives
- 3 slice tomato
- Few jalapenos (chopped)
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese (grated)
- ¼ tsp chilli flakes
- ¼ tsp mixed herbs
- 1 tsp oil
INSTRUCTIONS
- Place the rolled pizza base into the Tawa.
- Further, leaving a cm or more and create a dent. This helps the crust to fluff slightly.
- Then prick with a centre of dough with the help of a fork to prevent the pizza base from fluffing up like chapatti.
- Spread 4 tsp of pizza sauce uniformly.
- Further, top with onions, capsicum, olives, tomato, and some jalapenos.
- Also, spread 1 cup mozzarella cheese.
- Further, sprinkle ¼ tsp chilli flakes and ¼ tsp mixed herbs.
- Now cover and simmer for 8 minutes or till cheese melts completely.
- Finally, slice the Tawa pizza and serve hot.