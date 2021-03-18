Tawa Pizza Recipe
Try Delicious Tawa Pizza Recipe

By PragativadiNews

Bhubaneswar: Tawa pizza recipe is an easy method to make pizza without an oven by using a pan or a Tawa. Not everyone has an oven at home. So using this recipe you can easily make pizza without an oven at home.

INGREDIENTS

For the pizza dough:

  • ¼ cup curd/yogurt
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • ½ tsp baking powder
  • ¼ tsp baking powder
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 2 cup maida / plain flour
  • ¾ cup water

For topping:

  • 4 tbsp pizza sauce
  • Small cubes onion
  • Few sliced capsicums
  • Few sliced olives
  • 3 slice tomato
  • Few jalapenos (chopped)
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese (grated)
  • ¼ tsp chilli flakes
  • ¼ tsp mixed herbs
  • 1 tsp oil

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Place the rolled pizza base into the Tawa.
  • Further, leaving a cm or more and create a dent. This helps the crust to fluff slightly.
  • Then prick with a centre of dough with the help of a fork to prevent the pizza base from fluffing up like chapatti.
  • Spread 4 tsp of pizza sauce uniformly.
  • Further, top with onions, capsicum, olives, tomato, and some jalapenos.
  • Also, spread 1 cup mozzarella cheese.
  • Further, sprinkle ¼ tsp chilli flakes and ¼ tsp mixed herbs.
  • Now cover and simmer for 8 minutes or till cheese melts completely.
  • Finally, slice the Tawa pizza and serve hot.
