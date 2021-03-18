Try Delicious Tawa Pizza Recipe

Bhubaneswar: Tawa pizza recipe is an easy method to make pizza without an oven by using a pan or a Tawa. Not everyone has an oven at home. So using this recipe you can easily make pizza without an oven at home.

INGREDIENTS

For the pizza dough:

¼ cup curd/yogurt

1 tsp sugar

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp oil

2 cup maida / plain flour

¾ cup water

For topping:

4 tbsp pizza sauce

Small cubes onion

Few sliced capsicums

Few sliced olives

3 slice tomato

Few jalapenos (chopped)

1 cup mozzarella cheese (grated)

¼ tsp chilli flakes

¼ tsp mixed herbs

1 tsp oil

INSTRUCTIONS