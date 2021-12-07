Try Delicious Tandoori Cauliflower

New Delhi: Tandoori Cauliflower is a flavour-packed vegetarian dish that can be prepared in no time. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

For Blanching:

20 florets gobi/cauliflower

1 tsp salt

3 cup hot water

For marination:

½ cup curd/yogurt (thick)

1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric

½ tsp coriander powder

½ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp garam masala

1 tsp Kasuri methi (crushed)

½ tsp salt

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

2 tbsp besan/gram flour (roasted)

1 tsp oil

Other ingredients:

Oil for roasting

INSTRUCTIONS