Try Delicious Tandoori Cauliflower

New Delhi: Tandoori Cauliflower is a flavour-packed vegetarian dish that can be prepared in no time. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

For Blanching:

  • 20 florets gobi/cauliflower
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 3 cup hot water

For marination:

  • ½ cup curd/yogurt (thick)
  • 1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
  • ¼ tsp turmeric
  • ½ tsp coriander powder
  • ½ tsp cumin powder
  • ½ tsp garam masala
  • 1 tsp Kasuri methi (crushed)
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp ginger garlic paste
  • 2 tbsp besan/gram flour (roasted)
  • 1 tsp oil
  • Other ingredients:
  • Oil for roasting

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Firstly, in a large bowl take 20 florets gobi and 1 tsp salt.
  2. Pour 3 cups of hot water and rest for 5 minutes to blanch.
  3. Now drain off the water and keep it aside. do not overcook gobi.
  4. In a bowl take ½ cup curd, 1 tsp chilli powder, ¼ tsp turmeric, ½ tsp coriander powder, ½ tsp cumin powder, ½ tsp garam masala, 1 tsp Kasuri methi, crushed, ½ tsp salt, 1 tsp lemon juice, 1 tsp ginger garlic paste and 2 tbsp besan.
  5. Mix well making sure all the spices are well combined.
  6. Further, add blanched gobi and 1 tsp oil. mix well coating uniformly.
  7. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or until the flavours are absorbed.
  8. Now heat 2 tbsp oil in the pan and spread in marinated gobi.
  9. Roast on all sides until they turn golden brown. alternatively, you can cook in tandoor or oven.
  10. Now take the skewer and slide in roasted gobi.
  11. To get the tandoori flavour, roast directly on the flame brushing oil.
  12. Finally, enjoy tandoori gobi sprinkled with chaat masala along with green chutney.
