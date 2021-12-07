Try Delicious Tandoori Cauliflower
New Delhi: Tandoori Cauliflower is a flavour-packed vegetarian dish that can be prepared in no time. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.
For Blanching:
- 20 florets gobi/cauliflower
- 1 tsp salt
- 3 cup hot water
For marination:
- ½ cup curd/yogurt (thick)
- 1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp turmeric
- ½ tsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp cumin powder
- ½ tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp Kasuri methi (crushed)
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp ginger garlic paste
- 2 tbsp besan/gram flour (roasted)
- 1 tsp oil
- Other ingredients:
- Oil for roasting
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, in a large bowl take 20 florets gobi and 1 tsp salt.
- Pour 3 cups of hot water and rest for 5 minutes to blanch.
- Now drain off the water and keep it aside. do not overcook gobi.
- In a bowl take ½ cup curd, 1 tsp chilli powder, ¼ tsp turmeric, ½ tsp coriander powder, ½ tsp cumin powder, ½ tsp garam masala, 1 tsp Kasuri methi, crushed, ½ tsp salt, 1 tsp lemon juice, 1 tsp ginger garlic paste and 2 tbsp besan.
- Mix well making sure all the spices are well combined.
- Further, add blanched gobi and 1 tsp oil. mix well coating uniformly.
- Refrigerate for 30 minutes or until the flavours are absorbed.
- Now heat 2 tbsp oil in the pan and spread in marinated gobi.
- Roast on all sides until they turn golden brown. alternatively, you can cook in tandoor or oven.
- Now take the skewer and slide in roasted gobi.
- To get the tandoori flavour, roast directly on the flame brushing oil.
- Finally, enjoy tandoori gobi sprinkled with chaat masala along with green chutney.