Try Delicious Coconut Barfi
New Delhi: Coconut Barfi is a decadent sweet treat made with condensed milk and delicious coconut.
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cup coconut (grated)
- 2 cup sugar
- ½ cup milk
- 2 tbsp cream (optional)
- ¼ tsp cardamom powder / elachi powder
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, take 3 cup freshly grated coconut into large kadai.
- Add 2 cup sugar and ½ cup milk.
- Mix well on medium flame until sugar dissolves completely.
- Keep stirring till the mixture starts to thicken. (takes approx. 10 minutes)
- Now add 2 tbsp cream.
- Continue to cook on medium flame stirring continuously.
- The mixture starts to thicken after 20 minutes.
- And after 25 minutes, coconut mixture will start to separate from pan.
- Continue to cook until the mixture starts to hold the shape.
- Now add ¼ tsp cardamom powder and mix well.
- Transfer the prepared dough into a greased plate lined with baking paper.
- Set well forming a block.
- Allow to set for 10 minute, or till it sets completely yet warm.
- Now unmould and cut into pieces.
- Finally, serve coconut burfi / nariyal barfi or store in airtight container for a week in the refrigerator.
Comments are closed.