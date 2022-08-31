Coconut Burfi
Try Delicious Coconut Barfi

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Coconut Barfi is a decadent sweet treat made with condensed milk and delicious coconut.

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 cup coconut (grated)
  • 2 cup sugar
  • ½ cup milk
  • 2 tbsp cream (optional)
  • ¼ tsp cardamom powder / elachi powder

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Firstly, take 3 cup freshly grated coconut into large kadai.
  2. Add 2 cup sugar and ½ cup milk.
  3. Mix well on medium flame until sugar dissolves completely.
  4. Keep stirring till the mixture starts to thicken. (takes approx. 10 minutes)
  5. Now add 2 tbsp cream.
  6. Continue to cook on medium flame stirring continuously.
  7. The mixture starts to thicken after 20 minutes.
  8. And after 25 minutes, coconut mixture will start to separate from pan.
  9. Continue to cook until the mixture starts to hold the shape.
  10. Now add ¼ tsp cardamom powder and mix well.
  11. Transfer the prepared dough into a greased plate lined with baking paper.
  12. Set well forming a block.
  13. Allow to set for 10 minute, or till it sets completely yet warm.
  14. Now unmould and cut into pieces.
  15. Finally, serve coconut burfi / nariyal barfi or store in airtight container for a week in the refrigerator.

Pragativadi News Service
