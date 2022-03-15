Chicken Shawarma Salad
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Try Delicious Chicken Shawarma Salad

By Pradeep Sahoo
0 5

New Delhi: Chicken shawarma salad is an authentic Lebanese style marinade with simple spices and comes out so moist and juicy. Let’s take a look at the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients

  • 500 g (1lb) boneless chicken thighs
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 3 garlic cloves crushed
  • ½ tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1 tsp ground coriander
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • ½ tsp chilli flakes
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp pepper

For the salad

  • 8 cups lettuce
  • 1 English cucumber sliced
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes halved
  • 1 cup kalamata olives
  • 2 pita breads sliced into wedges

For the dressing

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsp yogurt
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • ½ garlic clove crushed
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp pepper

Instructions

  1. In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, garlic, lemon juice and spices.
  2. Pour the marinade over the chicken and allow to marinate for at least 30 minutes but ideally overnight in the fridge to allow the flavours to have time to develop.
  3. Heat a griddle pan over high heat. Cook the chicken for 7-8 minutes per side until golden brown and cooked through.
  4. Remove from the heat and allow to cool for 10 minutes.
  5. Brush the pita with olive oil and place on a baking sheet then place under a preheated broiler (grill of the oven) for a minute per side until golden and crisp.
  6. In a large bowl, add the lettuce, sliced cucumber, tomatoes and olives.
  7. Make the dressing by stirring together the olive oil, a few tablespoons of yogurt, half of a crushed garlic clove, lemon, a teaspoon of salt and pepper.
  8. Slice the chicken into bite-size pieces then add to the salad. Drizzle over the dressing and toss to combine.
  9. Serve the salad with the toasted pita.
Pradeep Sahoo 11700 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

three × 2 =

Breaking