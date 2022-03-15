Try Delicious Chicken Shawarma Salad

New Delhi: Chicken shawarma salad is an authentic Lebanese style marinade with simple spices and comes out so moist and juicy. Let’s take a look at the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients

500 g (1lb) boneless chicken thighs

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

3 garlic cloves crushed

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

For the salad

8 cups lettuce

1 English cucumber sliced

2 cups cherry tomatoes halved

1 cup kalamata olives

2 pita breads sliced into wedges

For the dressing

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp yogurt

2 tbsp lemon juice

½ garlic clove crushed

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

Instructions