Try Delicious Chicken Shawarma Salad
New Delhi: Chicken shawarma salad is an authentic Lebanese style marinade with simple spices and comes out so moist and juicy. Let’s take a look at the ingredients for the recipe.
Ingredients
- 500 g (1lb) boneless chicken thighs
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 3 garlic cloves crushed
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp paprika
- ½ tsp chilli flakes
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
For the salad
- 8 cups lettuce
- 1 English cucumber sliced
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes halved
- 1 cup kalamata olives
- 2 pita breads sliced into wedges
For the dressing
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp yogurt
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- ½ garlic clove crushed
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
Instructions
- In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, garlic, lemon juice and spices.
- Pour the marinade over the chicken and allow to marinate for at least 30 minutes but ideally overnight in the fridge to allow the flavours to have time to develop.
- Heat a griddle pan over high heat. Cook the chicken for 7-8 minutes per side until golden brown and cooked through.
- Remove from the heat and allow to cool for 10 minutes.
- Brush the pita with olive oil and place on a baking sheet then place under a preheated broiler (grill of the oven) for a minute per side until golden and crisp.
- In a large bowl, add the lettuce, sliced cucumber, tomatoes and olives.
- Make the dressing by stirring together the olive oil, a few tablespoons of yogurt, half of a crushed garlic clove, lemon, a teaspoon of salt and pepper.
- Slice the chicken into bite-size pieces then add to the salad. Drizzle over the dressing and toss to combine.
- Serve the salad with the toasted pita.