Try Crispy Onion Rings This Evening

New Delhi: Crispy onion rings are perfect for tea-time snacks. It is a quick and easy recipe that you can serve to your unexpected guests. These rings are amazing for kids and can also be served as a side dish during dinner parties.

INGREDIENTS

1 onion

½ cup maida / plain flour

2 tbsp corn flour

½ tsp mixed herbs

½ tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp salt

½ cup water

1 cup corn flakes crumb

oil for frying

INSTRUCTIONS