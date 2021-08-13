Try Crispy Onion Rings This Evening
New Delhi: Crispy onion rings are perfect for tea-time snacks. It is a quick and easy recipe that you can serve to your unexpected guests. These rings are amazing for kids and can also be served as a side dish during dinner parties.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 onion
- ½ cup maida / plain flour
- 2 tbsp corn flour
- ½ tsp mixed herbs
- ½ tsp chilli flakes
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ cup water
- 1 cup corn flakes crumb
- oil for frying
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a small bowl take ½ cup maida, 2 tbsp corn flour, ½ tsp mixed herbs, ½ tsp chilli flakes and ½ tsp salt.
- Prepare a smooth lump free batter adding more water if required.
- Now dip an onion ring into maida paste and coat well.
- Slowly drop the coated onion ring into corn flakes crumb and coat well.
- Now for double coating, drop the onion ring again to maida batter and wet completely.
- Further, roll in corn flakes crumbs and coat well.
- Fry until the onion rings turn golden brown and crisp.
- Finally, enjoy onion rings with sauce as an evening snack.