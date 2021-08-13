Crispy Onion Rings
Try Crispy Onion Rings This Evening

By PragativadiNews
New Delhi: Crispy onion rings are perfect for tea-time snacks. It is a quick and easy recipe that you can serve to your unexpected guests. These rings are amazing for kids and can also be served as a side dish during dinner parties.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 onion
  • ½ cup maida / plain flour
  • 2 tbsp corn flour
  • ½ tsp mixed herbs
  • ½ tsp chilli flakes
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ cup water
  • 1 cup corn flakes crumb
  • oil for frying

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. In a small bowl take ½ cup maida, 2 tbsp corn flour, ½ tsp mixed herbs, ½ tsp chilli flakes and ½ tsp salt.
  2. Prepare a smooth lump free batter adding more water if required.
  3. Now dip an onion ring into maida paste and coat well.
  4. Slowly drop the coated onion ring into corn flakes crumb and coat well.
  5. Now for double coating, drop the onion ring again to maida batter and wet completely.
  6. Further, roll in corn flakes crumbs and coat well.
  7. Fry until the onion rings turn golden brown and crisp.
  8. Finally, enjoy onion rings with sauce as an evening snack.
