Try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Chai Cheesecake Recipe

Mumbai: This can be a treat for Chai lovers and what can be better than a food combo that brings both chai and cheesecake together.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor brings an interesting innovative recipe for a cheesecake and it is dedicated to all chai lovers. He wrote “If you love chai mere bhai, then this cheesecake is a must-try! Don’t judge unless you’ve tasted it!” on his Instagram post.

Here’s the recipe that you should try:

Ingredients

3 tsp – Tea leaves

100 g- Cream cheese

10-12 – Ginger biscuits, crushed

1 tsp- Gelatin

150 g- Whipped cream

2 tsp – Honey

4- Green cardamoms

2 tsp – Mil

1 tsp – Melted butter

Method