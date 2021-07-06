Try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Chai Cheesecake Recipe
Mumbai: This can be a treat for Chai lovers and what can be better than a food combo that brings both chai and cheesecake together.
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor brings an interesting innovative recipe for a cheesecake and it is dedicated to all chai lovers. He wrote “If you love chai mere bhai, then this cheesecake is a must-try! Don’t judge unless you’ve tasted it!” on his Instagram post.
Here’s the recipe that you should try:
Ingredients
- 3 tsp – Tea leaves
- 100 g- Cream cheese
- 10-12 – Ginger biscuits, crushed
- 1 tsp- Gelatin
- 150 g- Whipped cream
- 2 tsp – Honey
- 4- Green cardamoms
- 2 tsp – Mil
- 1 tsp – Melted butter
Method
- Take a small bowl and put gelatin in it. Add four teaspoons of hot water, mix and set aside to bloom.
- Take a non-stick pan to make tea. Heat ¾ cup water and then add tea leaves and green cardamoms. Mix it well and bring the mixture to a boil. Then add milk to the pan, mix, and bring the mixture to a boil once again.
- Now remove the pan from heat and let it cool slightly. Strain into a bowl through a strainer, pressing the residue to extract all the flavour. Let it cool completely.
- Add tea to the cream mixture and mix it well. Then add bloomed gelatin, mix well, and set it aside.
- Take another bowl, add crushed biscuits and melted butter, and mix well.
- Divide the biscuit mixture equally into cutting chai glasses and press. Top with chai-cream mixture and tap lightly so that no air bubbles remain and the surface is evened.
- Now keep the glasses in the refrigerator to set for three to four hours.
- Halve some biscuits and place one half in each glass. Serve immediately.