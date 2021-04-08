Bread Cheese balls
Lifestyle & Culture

Try Bread Cheese Balls For Evening Snacks

By PragativadiNews 3 0

New Delhi: Cheese balls are popular snacks which can be seen as both street food and restaurant snack. Actually, it is made with mixed vegetables stuffed with cheese block in a breadcrumbs coating. But the bread cheese balls recipe is an innovative recipe made with leftover bread slices added for aloo stuffing.

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 potato / aloo (boiled & mashed)
  • 1 chilli (finely chopped)
  • ½ tsp ginger paste
  • 2 tbsp coriander (finely chopped)
  • ¼ tsp pepper (crushed)
  • 1 tsp mixed herbs
  • ¼ cumin powder / jeera powder
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 2 slice bread (white/brown)
  • 10 cubes cheese (cheddar/mozzarella)
  • 1 cup corn flakes (crushed)

For Corn Flour Batter:

  • 2 tbsp cornflour
  • 2 tbsp maida / plain flour
  • ¼ tsp pepper (crushed)
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¼ cup water

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Firstly, in a large mixing bowl take 2 potatoes.
  2. Also add 1 chilli, ½ tsp ginger paste, 2 tbsp coriander, ¼ tsp pepper, 1 tsp mixed herbs, ¼ cumin powder, and ½ tsp salt.
  3. Additionally, tear 2 bread slices.
  4. Make soft non-sticky dough. Keep aside.
  5. Now pinch a ball-sized aloo mixture and flatten slightly.
  6. Place a cubed-sized cheese in the centre.
  7. Get the edges together and stuff the cheese well and form a smooth ball, making sure there are no cracks.
  8. Further, roll it in crushed cornflakes or breadcrumbs covering uniformly and fry in hot oil or bake in preheated oven at 180 degrees Celcius for 15-18 minutes.
  9. Stir occasionally without breaking cheese balls.
  10. Fry until bread cheese balls turn golden brown and crisp.
  11. Drain off the balls over kitchen paper absorbing excess oil.
  12. Finally, enjoy bread cheese balls with tomato sauce.
PragativadiNews 3 2370 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking