Try Bread Cheese Balls For Evening Snacks

New Delhi: Cheese balls are popular snacks which can be seen as both street food and restaurant snack. Actually, it is made with mixed vegetables stuffed with cheese block in a breadcrumbs coating. But the bread cheese balls recipe is an innovative recipe made with leftover bread slices added for aloo stuffing.

INGREDIENTS

2 potato / aloo (boiled & mashed)

1 chilli (finely chopped)

½ tsp ginger paste

2 tbsp coriander (finely chopped)

¼ tsp pepper (crushed)

1 tsp mixed herbs

¼ cumin powder / jeera powder

½ tsp salt

2 slice bread (white/brown)

10 cubes cheese (cheddar/mozzarella)

1 cup corn flakes (crushed)

For Corn Flour Batter:

2 tbsp cornflour

2 tbsp maida / plain flour

¼ tsp pepper (crushed)

¼ tsp salt

¼ cup water

INSTRUCTIONS