Try Bread Cheese Balls For Evening Snacks
New Delhi: Cheese balls are popular snacks which can be seen as both street food and restaurant snack. Actually, it is made with mixed vegetables stuffed with cheese block in a breadcrumbs coating. But the bread cheese balls recipe is an innovative recipe made with leftover bread slices added for aloo stuffing.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 potato / aloo (boiled & mashed)
- 1 chilli (finely chopped)
- ½ tsp ginger paste
- 2 tbsp coriander (finely chopped)
- ¼ tsp pepper (crushed)
- 1 tsp mixed herbs
- ¼ cumin powder / jeera powder
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 slice bread (white/brown)
- 10 cubes cheese (cheddar/mozzarella)
- 1 cup corn flakes (crushed)
For Corn Flour Batter:
- 2 tbsp cornflour
- 2 tbsp maida / plain flour
- ¼ tsp pepper (crushed)
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ cup water
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, in a large mixing bowl take 2 potatoes.
- Also add 1 chilli, ½ tsp ginger paste, 2 tbsp coriander, ¼ tsp pepper, 1 tsp mixed herbs, ¼ cumin powder, and ½ tsp salt.
- Additionally, tear 2 bread slices.
- Make soft non-sticky dough. Keep aside.
- Now pinch a ball-sized aloo mixture and flatten slightly.
- Place a cubed-sized cheese in the centre.
- Get the edges together and stuff the cheese well and form a smooth ball, making sure there are no cracks.
- Further, roll it in crushed cornflakes or breadcrumbs covering uniformly and fry in hot oil or bake in preheated oven at 180 degrees Celcius for 15-18 minutes.
- Stir occasionally without breaking cheese balls.
- Fry until bread cheese balls turn golden brown and crisp.
- Drain off the balls over kitchen paper absorbing excess oil.
- Finally, enjoy bread cheese balls with tomato sauce.