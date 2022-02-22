Truth Social: Donald Trump’s Own Social Media App Goes Live

Washington: Donald Trump’s new social media app has started its gradual rollout but thousands of would-be users encountered glitches or found themselves placed on a waitlist Monday due to what the app called “massive demand.”

Devin Nunes, CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), said the app, called Truth Social, would be “fully operational” by the end of March. TMTG is the parent company of the new app.

The app on iOs platform resembles Twitter, which was previously Trump’s preferred social media network.

Trump was banned from the platform in early 2021 after Twitter said he was inciting violence in the wake of the storming of the US Capitol building.