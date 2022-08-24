Trupti-Prakruti-Babushaan Dispute: Actress Files Rs 5.10 Cr Defamation Case

Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the controversy involving actor Babushaan and Prakruti Mishra, the actress on Wednesday filed a defamation case against Babushaan’s wife Trupti Satpathy and her father Lalit Satpathy at Bhubaneswar Court.

The actress has filed a defamation suit of Rs 5.10 crore against Trupti Satpathy and her father Lalit Satpathy.

On Tuesday, Prakruti Mishra had filed a petition in the Orissa High Court alleging laxity in the probe by police into the FIR lodged against her Premam movie co-actor Babusaan Mohanty’s wife, Tripti Satpathy on 23rd June, 2022.

In her petition, Prakruti has stated that even though her parents had lodged complaints against Babusaan’s wife Tripti and the latter’s father Lalit Satpathy, Kharvel Nagar police station is yet to take any concrete actions in this case.

Notably, videos of Babushaan’s wife Trupti Satpathy manhandling her husband and Prakruti Mishra on a busy Bhubaneswar street went viral on various social media platforms in July.

In the video, Prakruti was heard crying for help from people present there. As no help came her way, she was seen running away from the spot to save her life.

It is being alleged that Babushaan’s wife Trupti along with some goons stopped the duo while they were on their way to the Bhubaneswar Airport to catch a Chennai-bound flight for their film promotion.