Trupti Mishra Takes Inspiration from Monalisa for Her Role as Daayan in ‘Shamshaan Champa’

The much-awaited supernatural drama Shamshaan Champa has officially launched on Shemaroo Umang.

In this unique supernatural drama, Trupti Mishra steps into the captivating world of the Daayan, drawing inspiration from none other than the original Daayan, Monalisa. Known for her mesmerizing role in Nazar, Monalisa’s guidance has been instrumental in helping Trupti bring her character Champa to life.

Reflecting on her journey in the world of supernatural drama, Trupti shares, “As a new Daayan stepping into the world of supernatural drama, it’s been quite the adventure! Champa is redefining Daayan; she has powers, but her heart remains pure. Balancing the classic Latke-Jhatke with a touch of cluelessness and naivety is no small feat. Luckily, I’ve had incredible guidance from the original Daayan herself, Monalisa. I’ve admired her since her mesmerizing role in her previous show and now, on the set of Shamshaan Champa, she’s been an amazing support.

With such a talented team and creative minds behind the show, every day is a learning experience. My favourite part? Transforming into the Daayan look, crafted so beautifully by Gul Ma’am and the team. I hope our viewers enjoy it as much as we do!”

Shamshaan Champa with its unique blend of fantasy and romance, promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline and stunning visual effects. The show marks Monalisa’s return as a Daayan, adding depth and excitement to the supernatural genre.

Stay tuned to watch ‘Shamshaan Champa’ every Monday-Saturday at 9:00 PM only on Shemaroo Umang.