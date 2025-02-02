President Donald Trump has announced sweeping new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China but notably left India out of the trade restrictions. The move, signed through an executive order at his Mar-a-Lago resort, imposes a 25% tariff on most Canadian and Mexican imports and a 10% duty on Chinese goods.



Trump justified the tariffs as a measure to curb undocumented immigration and drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl, into the U.S. However, the decision to exclude India has drawn attention, given the country’s growing trade ties with the U.S. and its key role in global supply chains.



While officials from the Trump administration have not provided specific reasons for India’s exemption, analysts suggest it may be a strategic move to strengthen economic and geopolitical ties with New Delhi amid rising tensions with China.



The tariffs, set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Tuesday, have already sparked backlash, with Canada and Mexico announcing retaliatory measures, while China has vowed to take countermeasures through the World Trade Organization. Despite global concerns over a potential trade war, India’s exclusion signals a continued effort to deepen U.S.-India economic cooperation.