Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced “Stargate,” a $500 billion artificial intelligence initiative, positioning the U.S. as the global leader in AI research, development, and deployment.



Speaking at a press conference, Trump described Stargate as a “historic investment” aimed at strengthening national security, advancing AI-driven industries, and creating millions of high-tech jobs. The initiative will focus on autonomous defense systems, medical research, AI-powered infrastructure, and ethical AI governance.



“America will lead the world in artificial intelligence, just like we led in space, technology, and defense. Stargate will ensure that AI serves the people, not the other way around,” Trump stated.



The ambitious project will be funded through a mix of public and private sector investments, with major contributions expected from tech giants like Tesla, OpenAI, and Google. The initiative also includes the establishment of Stargate AI Research Centers across the U.S. to accelerate innovation, quantum computing, and machine learning breakthroughs.



Experts believe Stargate is designed to counter China’s rapid advancements in AI, reinforcing U.S. dominance in next-generation technology. However, critics argue the $500 billion budget raises questions about funding sources, AI ethics, and potential military applications.



With AI becoming the next frontier of technological supremacy, Trump’s Stargate initiative is expected to shape global discourse on AI governance, security, and economic impact in the coming years.