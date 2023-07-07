Trump Targets Biden After Cocaine Found In White House

Washington: Former US president Donald Trump lambasted president Joe Biden after cocaine was found at the White House.

A suspicious white-coloured substance, which was later confirmed as cocaine, was found at the White House few days ago .

The powder was found by Secret Service agents in a publicly accessible area of the West Wing on Sunday (July 2) around 8:45 pm local time, prompting a brief evacuation of the complex. Now, former US president Donald Trump has slammed the current incumbent Joe Biden and his son Hunter alleging that it was for their use, as per a report in The Hill.

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,” he wrote on Wednesday on his social media platform Truth Social.

He added, “But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small,’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish. Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!”

It is to be noted that President Joe Biden wasn’t present at the time when the incident took place. Instead, he was spending the weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat. Fire and emergency service personnel arrived to conduct quick testing on the material.

In an interaction with the media on Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “Where this was discovered is a heavily-travelled area where many White House – West Wing, I should be even more specific, West Wing visitors come through this particular area, I just don’t have anything more to share.”

She added that an investigation is ongoing, and the White House has “confidence” that they will find out how this happened. Jean-Pierre said that President Biden “thinks it’s very important to get to the bottom of this.”