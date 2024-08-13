Trump claims ‘I love Putin, get along with Kim Jong Un’

New York: Former President Donald Trump’s live interview with billionaire Elon Musk, broadcast on X, has been delayed due to technical glitches. The hashtag “Crashed” is trending at number one on X, indicating that users are experiencing access issues and are unable to tune in to the event.

Musk, the 53-year-old owner of the social media platform, was scheduled to conduct an open-ended discussion with the Republican presidential contender, with no restrictions on the topics covered. The interview began streaming live on X Spaces at 8 p.m. EDT.

Elon Musk started addressing users around 8:40 p.m., explaining that the delay was caused by a cyber attack. He mentioned that he will be having a “conversation” with Trump rather than conducting a formal interview.

Trump claimed that “illegal immigration saved my life,” pointing to the border crossings chart that caused him to look away moments before a bullet narrowly missed his ear.

“That chart—illegal immigration saved my life,” he explained to Musk. “What’s astonishing is that I only referred to it less than 20% of the time. It was just a brief instance.”

“We cannot have her. She’s incompetent… She hasn’t done an interview since his whole scam started,” he added.

While speaking to Trump, recalling his failed assassination attempt at a rally, he says, “I was shot because of my stance on immigration.” The former president mentioned his desire of getting back to Butler soon.

Meanwhile, “This is officially the biggest 𝕏 Spaces ever with over 1 million concurrent listeners.”

Donald Trump today praised Russia, China and North Korea heads saying that they are at the top of their game and the US needs a strong president to tackle them.

“(Vladimir) Putin, Xi (Jinping), Kim Jong Un are at the top of their game,” Trump said during an interview with Elon Musk being streamed on X (formerly Twitter).

He said that these leaders, who are often referred to as dictators, love their country, but “it is a different form of love”.

Referring to Biden as “sleepy Joe”, Trump also claimed Russia wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if it hadn’t been for Biden.

“I got along with Putin very well, and he respected me. We would talk about Ukraine. It was the apple of his eye. But I told him don’t do it,” he claimed.