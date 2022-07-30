Truke’s Gaming-Centric Earbuds BTG Alpha Launched In India: Price Details Here

New Delhi: Truke has launched new gaming-centric wireless earbuds with 40ms low-latency gaming mode in India. The Truke BTG Alpha earbuds have a unique appearance, with a transparent charging case lid and seven RBG LEDs. So let’s take a closer look at the newly launched Truke BTG Alpha wireless earbuds.

Truke BTG Alpha price and availability

The Truke BTG Alpha is currently available at a special launch price of Rs 899 instead of its regular price of Rs 1,299. The earbuds are available on Flipkart in two colour options Black and White.

Specification

Talking about the features of recently launched earbuds, it sports the BTG Alpha is its 40ms low-latency gaming mode, which promises to minimise sound delay while gaming. It enables quick pairing with Bluetooth 5.3 technology and offers 10 hours of gameplay on a single charge and up to 48 hours of gameplay with the case.

The BTG Alpha also supports USB Type-C fast charging, which enables 100 minutes of usage time with just five minutes of charging. Along with that, it also provides quick access to Google Assistant and Siri.