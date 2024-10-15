Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to challenge India over the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and allegations of foreign interference. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Foreign Interference Commission are at the forefront of this effort, aiming to indict India unilaterally.

The RCMP has accused Indian government agents of being involved in widespread violence in Canada, including homicides, and posing a serious threat to public safety. This move comes amid escalating tensions, with both countries expelling senior diplomats.

India, on the other hand, has criticized Trudeau’s actions, suggesting that his government is pandering to anti-India separatist agendas. The situation remains highly volatile, with significant diplomatic repercussions expected in the coming days.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...