Trucks to have AC cabins for drivers mandatorily from 2025: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday said that all trucks will need to have air-conditioned driver compartments mandatorily starting 2025.

While addressing a crowd at an event organised by Mahindra Logistics, Gadkari said on Monday that he wanted to introduce air conditioners in truck cabins from the day he took charge as minister. However, as per Gadkari, his vision wasn’t realised as people were complaining about higher costs of the trucks.

“But before coming to this event today, I have signed the file that mandates air conditioning in truck driver compartments. We must ensure that people who drive the trucks are well taken of,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari’s announcement comes days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited US on a 3-day visit and travelled in a truck from Washington to New York. During his journey, the truck driver talked about the difference of working conditions for Truck drivers in US and India.

He said that trucks in India are not designed for the comfort of the driver, while in US, safety and comfort features are on the top of the priority list for the manufacturers.

Also, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highway has assured that the Centre is doing its best to improve wayside amenities on national highways.