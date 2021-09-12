Trucks Ram Into Roadside House, 2 Drivers Injured
Ganjam: Drivers of two trucks were injured after the vehicles engaged in a collision before running into a nearby house.
The incident has been reported from Lanjia village of Ganjam district.
The injured drivers have been admitted to MKCG hospital in Berhampur.
Meanwhile, the family had a narrow escape after a trucks rammed into their house.
According to sources, the vehicles plying on Berhampur-Digapahandi route of NH-217, collided with each other and then skidded on to the house.
Irate locals blocked the road demanding compensation, sources said.