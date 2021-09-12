Trucks Ram Into Roadside House, 2 Drivers Injured

Ganjam: Drivers of two trucks were injured after the vehicles engaged in a collision before running into a nearby house.

The incident has been reported from Lanjia village of Ganjam district.

The injured drivers have been admitted to MKCG hospital in Berhampur.

Meanwhile, the family had a narrow escape after a trucks rammed into their house.

According to sources, the vehicles plying on Berhampur-Digapahandi route of NH-217, collided with each other and then skidded on to the house.

Irate locals blocked the road demanding compensation, sources said.