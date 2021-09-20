Truck Runs Over Youth, Protesting Locals Resort To Violence

Cuttack: Tension ran high on the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar National Highway-16 after locals resorted to violence following the death of a youth in a road mishap on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mangaraj of Parida Sahi.

Sources said, Mangaraj, a mechanic in a garage, was returning home on his bike when he was hit by a speeding truck near Gopalpur Chhak. However, he died on the spot after being crushed under the wheels.

Angry over the incident, residents of Parida Sahi, Kaibarta Sahi, Balikuda, and surrounding areas blocked the highway. As a result, Vehicular movement on the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar NH was disrupted.

The agitation developed into a major standoff after irate mobs thrashed one of our reporter Gajendra Das, who went to the spot to cover the accident.

Later, on getting information, police rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Gajendra had gone to the scene to gather information about the accident. Meanwhile, one Nania along with some of his associates abused him and attacked the journalist with sticks, plastic pipes and iron rods.

Gajendra, somehow, escaped from their clutches and later lodged an FIR with Sadar Police. Many journalists came in support of Gajendra and demanded immediate action against the attackers.

On the other hand, police have seized the truck while the driver is absconding. Meanwhile, two platoons of police force has been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.