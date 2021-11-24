Truck Rams Into Marriage Procession In Malkangiri, 3 Killed

Malkangiri: Three persons were killed while four others sustained critical injuries after they were mowed down by a speeding truck at Pandripani area in Malkangiri district on Thursday evening.

Of the two deceased, one has been identified as the groom’s father, Siba Khemundu, who was the Sarpanch of Pandripani Panchayat. Others have been identified as Subash Khara and Santosh Kumar Sahu.

According to sources, the mishap took place when the speeding truck rammed through the wedding procession and mowed down some locals.

Following this, two persons were killed on the spot and three others were injured critically. Moreover, the irate locals have staged a roadblock, sources informed.

Reportedly, the eyewitnesses alleged that the driver was in an inebriated condition and thrashed black and blue by an angry mob.