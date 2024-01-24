Truck Overturns In Mayurbhanj, Five Dead, Over 12 Critical

Bangriposi: At least five persons were killed and over twelve people sustained critical injuries after the truck in which they were travelling turned turtle at Bangriposi ghat in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday.

As per reports, the truck of the ‘Dhauli Gananatya’ play group was on its way from Rairangpur to Jaleswar. The mishap occurred when the truck driver lost control of the wheels and the truck overturned on National Highway 49 at Dwarsuni Ghat in Bangriposi. As a result, five of the passengers lost their lives while over twelve others were seriously injured.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Bangriposi Community Health Center immediately. The rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited.

It is worth mentioning that similar road mishaps have occurred frequently in this particular area for many years. But no actions have been taken yet to prevent the accidents.