Truck Overturns after Hitting Bike in Boudh, One Dead, 3 Critical

Boudh: A 17-year-old girl was killed while three others sustained critical injuries after a truck hit a bike and then overturned near Raithani bypass chhak in Boudh district on Saturday.

The deceased girl has been identified as Payal Hansraj. The injured are Sritam Behera, Aarti Jha and the truck driver.

According to reports, Payal, Sritam, and Aarti joined a computer institute in Boudh after completing their matriculation. However, they were later assigned to market products for an ayurvedic company and, lured by the prospect of higher earnings, travelled to remote locations on a motorcycle.

On Saturday morning, they departed from their residence. During their ride, a truck coming from the opposite side collided with their motorcycle. Consequently, Payal died on the spot, while the other two were transported to Burla for medical treatment.

The truck driver, who was critically injured, was also rescued by locals and taken to Burla.

The frequent accidents and fatalities on the Raithani bypass have led the local community to demand speed bumps and traffic police presence, as well as compensation for the bereaved families.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police engaged with the distressed individuals and commenced their investigation into the accident.