Truck Helper Dies Of Electrocution In Kalahandi

Lanjigarh: A truck helper died of electrocution after he accidentally came in contact with a live wire at Niali village under Lanjigarh block in Kalahandi district.

The deceased has been identified as Pintu Mahanta (19) of Dantalingi area in Ganjam district.

According to reports, driver Bhagwan Sahu along with helper Pintu had reached Niali village for transporting Nilgiri trees. Though the loading of trees was delayed, the duo waited inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, Pintu got out the truck and climbed up to the backside of the vehicle when he accidentally came in contact with a live wire.

He was immediately rushed to Lanjigarh Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. A case of unnatural death was registered and the body was seized for further investigation.