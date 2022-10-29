Truck Falls Off Under-Construction Bridge In Baripada; Driver Killed, Locals Block NH

Sarasakana: The driver of a truck died after the vehicle fell off a barricade-less under-construction bridge on NH-18 passing through NH 49 near Bombay chhak under Jharpokharia police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday evening.

The truck fell off the flyover while travelling from Jamsola to Bangiriposhi. After rescuing the driver with the help of the local people, police officer Phanindra Bhushan Naik himself admitted the truck driver to the hospital in critical condition. However, the doctor declared him dead.

The deceased driver has been identified as Vijay Singh of Bela village, Champaran PS under Hazaribag district of Jharkhand state, according to the local drivers association.

On the other hand, local people blocked both highways demanding the completion of the overbridge, which has been under construction for the past two years.

Sadar SDPO Prakash James Toppo along with local police personnel reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitating people. The road blockade was still underway till the last reports came in.