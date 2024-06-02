Truck Falls Off Ghat In Ganjam, Driver Killed

Ganjam: Driver of a truck was killed after the vehicle fell off Tapatpani Ghati near Jokarapalli in Ganjm district on Sunday.

The deceased driver has been identified as Suresh Kumar Guru of Sarpada village in Nayagarh district.

The accident occurred when the truck was travelling from Mohana area to Berhampur. The driver lost control over the wheel following which the truck skidded off the road and fell down.

Suresh was crushed under the truck. A fire brigade unit from Sankhemundi rushed to the scene and recovered the dead body.

Patapur police seized the body and sent it for autopsy. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the mishap.