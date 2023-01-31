Truck Falls Off Flyover In Bhadrak, Three Injured

Bhadrak: At least three persons sustained injuries after a stone-laden truck fell off a flyover near Bhadrak Town in Odisha on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place while the stone-laden truck was on its way to Bhadrak from cuttack when the truck driver lost control over the wheels and fell from the flyover after breaking the railings in the morning hours.

Subsequently, three persons including the driver of the truck sustained injuries. They were rescued by locals and immediately rushed to a hospital in Bhadrak for treatment. Their condition was stated to be stable.

More details are awaited.