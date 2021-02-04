Truck Driver & Helper Fined For Not Wearing Helmet

Bhubaneswar: While commuters are slowly being aware of the various traffic rules and penalties related to its violations, a truck driver and helper have been fined by police for not wearing helmet in Chandikhole area of Jajpur district.

According to reports, the truck was intercepted by police near Chandikhole Chhak as a part of COVID-19 norms enforcement while Driver Prakash Pani was allegedly not wearing the mask properly.

Later, an altercation began between the truck driver and police officer, following which the cop issued a challan of Rs 1000 against the driver and the helper on the offence of ‘Riding without helmets by both driver and pillion’.

The photo of the challan recently went viral on social media.