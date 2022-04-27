Truck Catches Fire
Twin cityCuttack

Truck Catches Fire While Using Gas Stove In Cuttack

By Pradeep Sahoo
35

Cuttack: In an unfortunate incident, a truck caught fire in Khuntuni area in Athagarh of Cuttack. However, no casualties were reported.

According to reports, the incident occurred due to a gas stove which was kept inside the vehicle for cooking purposes.

The matter came to the fore after people spotted the flames coming out of the truck and informed local firefighters.

On being alerted, the Athagarh firefighters reached the spot and tried to douse the fire.

Pradeep Sahoo 12878 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

Breaking