Truck Catches Fire While Using Gas Stove In Cuttack

Cuttack: In an unfortunate incident, a truck caught fire in Khuntuni area in Athagarh of Cuttack. However, no casualties were reported.

According to reports, the incident occurred due to a gas stove which was kept inside the vehicle for cooking purposes.

The matter came to the fore after people spotted the flames coming out of the truck and informed local firefighters.

On being alerted, the Athagarh firefighters reached the spot and tried to douse the fire.