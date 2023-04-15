Trouble Mounts For Former Odisha MLA As Court Takes Cognizance Of ED Charge-Sheet

New Delhi: A special PMLA court in Bhubaneswar has taken cognisance of an ED charge sheet filed against former BJD MLA from Odisha, Anam Naik, in a money-laundering case linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets, the agency said Saturday.

The prosecution complaint, filed under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was submitted to the court on March 31 “with a prayer for conviction of the accused along with confiscation of properties worth Rs 1.52 crore.”

The court took cognisance of the charge sheet on April 13, the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.

The money-laundering case against Naik stems from a Odisha Police vigilance bureau FIR of January 2020 registered at a police station in Koraput.

“Anam Naik invested his ill-gotten income, which being over and above his known source of income, in acquiring various immovable properties and in making bank investments in his name and in the name of his family members, who were found to have actively assisted Anam Naik in such layering and concealing of proceeds of crime,” the agency alleged.

It had attached assets worth Rs 1.52 crore of Naik last year.