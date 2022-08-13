Tropical Storm Meari Hits Japan; Several Affected

Tokyo: Tropical Storm Meari made landfall in Shizuoka Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, in the afternoon, bringing sudden heavy rains and blasting winds to a widespread area.

Following this, 72,000 people in the area’s main city of Shizuoka have been asked to evacuate.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Tropical Storm Meari is expected to make potential landslides, flooding in low-lying areas, overflowing rivers, strong winds and high waves, especially in the Tokai region in central Japan.

In the 24 hours to 6 AM Sunday, Meari was forecast to bring up to 300 millimeters of rain to the Tokai region, 250 mm to the Kanto-Koshin region and 120 mm to the Tohoku region in the northeast, the Meteorological Agency said.

According to the agency, thunderstorms and very strong rain were expected primarily on the Pacific coast, with some areas likely to be hit by torrential rain and some parts seeing more rain if linear rainbands develop.

Among the disruption caused by the approaching storm on Saturday morning, Tokaido Shinkansen services were temporarily suspended between Shizuoka and Kakegawa after rainfall hit levels that required extra safety measures.

