Tropical Storm Fiona Forms In Atlantic

The season’s sixth named, storm Fiona, formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday evening following this, the forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center issued warnings for several islands.

According to the weather agency, tropical Storm Fiona was located about 650 miles (1,046 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches were issued for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla.

“Interests in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system,” the agency added.

At 11 p.m. EDT, the depression was moving at 16 mph (26 kph) with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph (85 kph), it said.

“On the forecast track, the center of the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Friday or Friday night and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend,” the hurricane center advisory said.

The most widespread impact of this system will be drenching downpours, according to AccuWeather.

Although the system is forecast to strengthen over the coming days, current predictions keep it well below hurricane strength. Wind shear in the Gulf of Mexico and southwest Atlantic could limit the strengthening of the system.