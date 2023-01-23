Trivandrum-Mascot Air India Express Flight Returns To Trivandrum Due To Technical Glitch

Thiruvananthapuram: Air India Express Trivandrum-Mascot flight landed at Trivandrum Airport due to a technical issue in FMS (flight management system).

As per reports, the flight took off from Trivandrum at 8.30 am & landed back at 9.17 am.

According to an official of the airport, 105 passengers were onboard and have been safely landed at the Airport.

“All 105 passengers and the cabin crew are safe,” an Air India Express spokesperson said.

The airline is attempting to arrange another flight for the passengers and it’s expected to take off from here at 1 PM, he said.