Triumph Launches Tiger Sport 660 In India, Price Starts at Rs 8.95 Lakh

New Delhi: Triumph has launched the Tiger Sport 660 in India. Its price starts at Rs 8.95 lakh, ex-showroom and introductory.

Talking about its specs, it features a slender front fairing and height-adjustable windscreen, which ensures better wind protection. The motorcycle features a steel perimeter frame; however, it gets a longer subframe to support luggage and offer more seating space.

Additionally, it offers three products based on the 660 platforms, the Tiger Sport 660 comes as the second act after the Trident. Ahead of this, Triumph had already mentioned that the Tiger Sport 660was not made for rough terrain and is a road-biased similar to the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650. To that effect, the motorcycle rides on the same 17-inch wheels and Michelin Road 5 Tyres as the Trident 660.

The motorcycle comes with an integrated pannier mount as standard; however, Luggage is offered as an optional extra. It features a 41mm separate function fork at the front and a mono-shock with remote hydraulic preload adjustment at the rear. It comes with a bigger journey – 150mm at both ends (Trident Gets 120mm front and 134mm rear travel). The motorcycle offers a large fuel tank of 17.2-litres, which is 3.2-litres more than that of Tridents.